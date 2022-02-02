Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $16.92 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,293 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Mosaic worth $16,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 64.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,456 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Mosaic by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,585,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 514.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP lifted its position in Mosaic by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,463,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,769 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.81.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $44.06.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

