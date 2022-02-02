Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $17.45 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,446 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,987,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,480,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,160,000 after acquiring an additional 452,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $143.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $123.31 and a twelve month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

