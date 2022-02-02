Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 28,723 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,723 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Darden Restaurants worth $17,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 167.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 598,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after acquiring an additional 374,342 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.78.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DRI opened at $139.88 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.05 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.28 and a 200 day moving average of $146.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.