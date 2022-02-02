Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Hub Group posted sales of $952.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hub Group.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 103,588.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hub Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after acquiring an additional 40,647 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Hub Group by 59.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 117,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBG opened at $76.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $87.21.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

