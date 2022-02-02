Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Reaches $37,133.83

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.48 billion and $155,106.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for $37,133.83 or 1.00422234 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00049983 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,677.57 or 0.07241031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00057204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,870.97 or 0.99711375 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00054464 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

