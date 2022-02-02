HUSD Market Cap Achieves $378.70 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, HUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. HUSD has a total market cap of $378.70 million and approximately $12.12 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 378,483,297 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

