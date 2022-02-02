Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) traded down 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.26. 49,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,994,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $740.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard M. Jenkins sold 319,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $2,381,280.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,621 shares of company stock worth $136,031 and have sold 450,792 shares worth $3,303,092. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Hyliion by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hyliion by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hyliion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hyliion by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hyliion by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

