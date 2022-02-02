Hyper Finance Reaches Market Cap of $15,250.72 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $15,250.72 and approximately $56.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00051194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.95 or 0.07106703 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00056795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,249.32 or 0.99896367 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00055312 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

