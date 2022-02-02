I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Down 8.2%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s share price fell 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.17 and last traded at $24.42. 2,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 831,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

Several research firms recently commented on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,911,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100,726 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 77.9% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,178,000 after purchasing an additional 413,106 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

