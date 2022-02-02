IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.15% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $16,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.80.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $135.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.61. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $119.20 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.11.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

