IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Up 29.6% in January

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the December 31st total of 6,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.72.

Shares of NYSE:IAG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. 331,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,595,449. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,414,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,485,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,733,000 after buying an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,868,000 after buying an additional 39,399 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,514,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 130,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,062,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 40,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

