IAMGOLD (IMG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for IAMGOLD (TSE: IMG):

1/26/2022 – IAMGOLD had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

1/17/2022 – IAMGOLD had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – IAMGOLD is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “hold” rating and a C$2.80 price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – IAMGOLD had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – IAMGOLD had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$4.75.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$3.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.41. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 458.57. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$4.62.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$370.32 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

