IAMGOLD (IMG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for IAMGOLD (TSE: IMG):
- 1/26/2022 – IAMGOLD had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50.
- 1/17/2022 – IAMGOLD had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2022 – IAMGOLD is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “hold” rating and a C$2.80 price target on the stock.
- 1/14/2022 – IAMGOLD had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2022 – IAMGOLD had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$4.75.
Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$3.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.41. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 458.57. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$4.62.
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$370.32 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
