IBEX Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in January

IBEX Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBXNF remained flat at $$0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. IBEX Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.

IBEX Technologies Company Profile

IBEX Technologies, Inc manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use. The firm also specializes in the custom aliquoting, filling, and lyophilization of enzymes in diagnostic disposables for medical devices. Its products include glycobiology enxymes, collagen assays, collagen antibodies, diamine oxidase liquid.

