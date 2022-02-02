IBEX Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in January

IBEX Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IBXNF remained flat at $$0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. IBEX Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.
IBEX Technologies Company Profile
