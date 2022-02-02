iBTC Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One iBTC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iBTC has a total market capitalization of $16,021.88 and $13.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, iBTC has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00049862 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.05 or 0.07204378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00057022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,847.12 or 0.99757859 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00054423 BTC.

iBTC Coin Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. The Reddit community for iBTC is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io . iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com

iBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using US dollars.

