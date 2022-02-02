ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Short Interest Update

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICC stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 3.94% of ICC at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ICC alerts:

Shares of ICCH remained flat at $$16.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 193. ICC has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. ICC had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.