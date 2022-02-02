Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.65 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 102.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Icecure Medical from $14.50 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of ICCM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. 109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,110. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24. Icecure Medical has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Icecure Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Icecure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd. develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. IceCure Medical Ltd. is based in CAESAREA, Israel.

