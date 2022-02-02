ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Reaches $3.92

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,772.80 or 0.07187470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00056325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,648.57 or 1.00182230 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00055049 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

