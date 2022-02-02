ICL Group (ICL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect ICL Group to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ICL Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ICL opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18. ICL Group has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $11.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

ICL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ICL Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 133,201 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 246,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 124,729 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 3,128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 194,922 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

