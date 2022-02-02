Idena Price Tops $0.0839 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Idena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $118,289.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idena has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00129872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00049983 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00183811 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00028668 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,677.57 or 0.07241031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000520 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 80,029,626 coins and its circulating supply is 56,587,781 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

