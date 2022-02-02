IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 339,513 shares.The stock last traded at $208.86 and had previously closed at $216.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.73.

The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in IDEX by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in IDEX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in IDEX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $993,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

