IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Up 5.1%

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)’s share price rose 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $570.10 and last traded at $539.68. Approximately 5,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 570,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $513.51.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.20.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $581.75 and a 200-day moving average of $630.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.