IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $18,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

IHS Markit stock opened at $117.47 on Wednesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.44 and a 52 week high of $135.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

