II-VI (IIVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect II-VI to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. II-VI has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.750-$0.950 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.75 to $0.95 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect II-VI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $63.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average is $64.02. II-VI has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

In other news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $34,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,870 shares of company stock worth $1,485,001. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IIVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut II-VI to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

