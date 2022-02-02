Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Short Interest Down 18.0% in January

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 940,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $376,983,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after buying an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,859,000 after buying an additional 390,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after buying an additional 366,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after buying an additional 345,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

NYSE:ITW traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.97. 1,821,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $196.07 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

