Illumina Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 14,835 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 608% compared to the typical volume of 2,094 call options.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.29.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $139,472.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,610. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,909 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 71,283 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $546,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $356.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.28. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina has a 1 year low of $318.07 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. Illumina’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

