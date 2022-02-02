Illuvium (ILV) Price Tops $574.39 on Top Exchanges

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $369.27 million and approximately $29.10 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $574.39 or 0.01556665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00049816 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,656.41 or 0.07199150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00056251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,828.94 or 0.99810309 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00054286 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

