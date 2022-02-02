ImageCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $73,587.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. ImageCoin has a market cap of $57,845.50 and approximately $73,587.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 256.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,108,786 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

