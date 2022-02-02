ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.17 Million

Analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to report sales of $26.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.10 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $85.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $68.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $73.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $49.51 million, with estimates ranging from $32.81 million to $86.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ImmunoGen.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMGN shares. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 293,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

