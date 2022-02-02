Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $522.08

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 522.08 ($7.02) and traded as low as GBX 447 ($6.01). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 464 ($6.24), with a volume of 895,701 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a current ratio of 11.83. The firm has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 522.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 517.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.30. Impax Environmental Markets’s payout ratio is 0.02%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Hurd acquired 1,626 shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £6,991.80 ($9,400.11). Also, insider John Scott acquired 10,000 shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.72) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($67,222.37).

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

