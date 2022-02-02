Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IMO. TD Securities upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$49.88.

Imperial Oil stock traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$54.48. 1,138,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,350. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.90 billion and a PE ratio of 76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$24.45 and a 12-month high of C$56.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$46.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.61.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

