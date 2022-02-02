Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.88.

Shares of IMO stock traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$54.48. 1,138,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,350. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.61. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$24.45 and a 1-year high of C$56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The company has a market cap of C$37.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

