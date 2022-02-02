Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. lifted their price target on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of PI opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,515 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $113,670.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,577,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,040,827 shares of company stock valued at $81,498,383. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

