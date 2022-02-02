Impinj (PI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Impinj to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PI opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47. Impinj has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 2.33.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,577,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $27,226.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,040,827 shares of company stock valued at $81,498,383. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 77.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Impinj by 28.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

