Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) is Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Inari Medical comprises approximately 2.8% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Inari Medical worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $4,717,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,500 shares of company stock worth $13,784,975. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NARI. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Shares of NARI traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,635. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.37. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.57 and a beta of 1.94.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

