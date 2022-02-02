Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.23

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and traded as high as $3.40. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 340,677 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 6.64.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.01). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 107.72%. The firm had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder William Monroe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have bought 460,000 shares of company stock worth $1,432,300. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.