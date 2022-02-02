Indexed Finance (NDX) Trading Up 388% This Week

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 66.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded up 388% against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $2.52 or 0.00006722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $49,206.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00051511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.66 or 0.07111989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00058370 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,417.71 or 0.99868176 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00055065 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

