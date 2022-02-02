Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €45.26 ($50.86).

IFXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.50 ($58.99) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €48.20 ($54.16) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

