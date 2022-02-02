Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Ingersoll Rand worth $32,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,938,111,000 after buying an additional 532,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,138,000 after buying an additional 3,435,590 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,294,000 after buying an additional 1,605,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,423,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,007,000 after buying an additional 136,890 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,291,000 after buying an additional 3,680,776 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of IR opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average is $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

