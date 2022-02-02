Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.04% of Ingles Markets worth $13,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 864,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 26,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMKTA opened at $76.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.65. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

In other news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $769,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

