Innova (INN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $22.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Innova coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Innova has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. Innova has a total market capitalization of $188,730.08 and $22.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000530 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.