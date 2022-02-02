Innovative International Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IOACU) Short Interest Update

Innovative International Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IOACU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Innovative International Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,987. Innovative International Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,012,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.