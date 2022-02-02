Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 23.21%.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

NASDAQ ISSC opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.16. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $7.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.