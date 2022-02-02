Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 23.21%.
NASDAQ ISSC opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.16. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $7.94.
About Innovative Solutions and Support
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.