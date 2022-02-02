Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Trading 2.1% Higher

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA)’s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.46 and last traded at $28.46. 24,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,000.

