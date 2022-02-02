Insider Buying: Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) Insider Acquires 714 Shares of Stock

Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) insider Ewen Crouch acquired 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$21.00 ($14.89) per share, with a total value of A$14,994.00 ($10,634.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travel Services Australia and New Zealand, Travel Services North America, Travel Services Asia, and Travel Services Europe.

