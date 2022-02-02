Insider Buying: Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Purchases 16,059 Shares of Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 16,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $465,389.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $5,520,443.73.

On Monday, December 6th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 161,593 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.76 per share, with a total value of $5,293,786.68.

On Friday, December 3rd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 305,816 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $9,871,740.48.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 308,698 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98.

XM traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.02. 3,134,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,963. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,254,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,423,000 after acquiring an additional 620,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 683,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 183,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 40,257 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 206,873 shares in the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XM has been the subject of several analyst reports. increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.05.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.