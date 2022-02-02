Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CFO Sells 477 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 477 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $83,136.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded down $4.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.17. The company had a trading volume of 286,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,723. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGT. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

