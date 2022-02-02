Insider Selling: Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Insider Sells 7,728 Shares of Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $850,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KRTX traded down $3.42 on Wednesday, reaching $109.32. The company had a trading volume of 124,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,703. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.76 and a 1 year high of $161.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.46.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). Equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on KRTX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.