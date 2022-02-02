Insider Selling: National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) EVP Sells 1,429 Shares of Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott Arthur Rust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Instruments alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of National Instruments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68.

NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,499. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 163.64%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NATI shares. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,510,000 after purchasing an additional 113,902 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,990,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,198 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 1.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,274,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after purchasing an additional 77,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,382,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,994,000 after purchasing an additional 282,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 319.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,265,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,888 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.