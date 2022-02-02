Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $9.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $622.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $628.20 and a 200 day moving average of $620.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
