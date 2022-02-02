Insider Selling: Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Richard Lord sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.10, for a total transaction of C$3,682,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,216,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,032,671.47.

Richelieu Hardware stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$50.04. The company had a trading volume of 56,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,775. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$43.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.75. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$35.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.48.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$380.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is 11.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCH shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.